NYCHoops - Rochester Prep Players to Watch

Rochester Prep Players to Watch
Emmanuel “Manny” Graham #5 of Rochester Preparatory Charter School shines well on the court as well as in academics. Graham ’21 has been playing on the boys’ varsity program for 3 years as it has only been around for 5. He is a scorer at will as he is currently averaging 16 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals per game. Graham has a sharp basketball mind along with the quickness a successful point guard needs to thrive.
Head Coach Jose Barocio describes Graham as a natural running point guard and can command the offense through action. He says that the game comes natural to Graham and he can be counted on by other players around him. He has the experience and aggression and gets in the pocket and keeps the team going. “Manny is a pure point guard in the true sense of the term,” he said. “He provides a spark for the team, and he gets the offense set up.”
Graham describes his playing style as being multidimensional, but also quick, smart, and with grace. He is an excellent commander of an offense and excels at knowing when and who to pass the ball to, and also reads the defenders first before he goes to pass. He also can shoot from anywhere on the floor. “I’d say I’m a quick point guard with a good passing I.Q.,” he said. “I can finish and shoot from inside the key.”
As for teammate Jaquis Robinson #15, Barocio says that he is very careful with the ball in his hands, even though Graham is the primary point guard. Robinson ‘21 is also a scorer as he is currently averaging 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals per game. “He is an excellent ball handler even though he’s our secondary ball handler,” he said. “He finds a way to get out in transition, and finish around the rim. In his first game against Rochester Academy Charter School, he scored 39 points.
Robinson describes himself as a shooter with an excellent leap, and can handle the ball as well as Graham. He is a combo guard who can both shoot with ease and passes the ball well under the radar. He and Graham are a great combo who need each other to make each other better. “It’s probably my jump shot,” he said. “I’m a good ball handler and I can finish around the rim.