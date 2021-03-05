NYCHoops - Rochester Prep Players to Watch

Emmanuel “Manny” Graham #5 of Rochester Preparatory Charter School shines well on the court as well as in academics. Graham ’21 has been playing on the boys’ varsity program for 3 years as it has only been around for 5. He is a scorer at will as he is currently averaging 16 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals per game. Graham has a sharp basketball mind along with the quickness a successful point guard needs to thrive.

Head Coach Jose Barocio describes Graham as a natural running point guard and can command the offense through action. He says that the game comes natural to Graham and he can be counted on by other players around him. He has the experience and aggression and gets in the pocket and keeps the team going. “Manny is a pure point guard in the true sense of the term,” he said. “He provides a spark for the team, and he gets the offense set up.”

Graham describes his playing style as being multidimensional, but also quick, smart, and with grace. He is an excellent commander of an offense and excels at knowing when and who to pass the ball to, and also reads the defenders first before he goes to pass. He also can shoot from anywhere on the floor. “I’d say I’m a quick point guard with a good passing I.Q.,” he said. “I can finish and shoot from inside the key.”