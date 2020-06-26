NYCHoops - Rochester guard looks to reload

Rochester guard looks to reload
Unfortunately, time was not on 6’3” G/F Melvin Council Jr (University Preparatory School for Young Men HS, NY ‘20) side this season. After capturing the Section V Class AA championship title, the s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news