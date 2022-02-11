Rivals Rankings Week: Top storylines of 2024 rankings

CUNNINGHAM HOLDS OFF CHALLENGERS

Naasir Cunningham

The gap between No. 1 overall prospect Naasir Cunningham and the rest of the class narrowed a bit over the last few months, but Cunningham was able to retain his grasp on the top spot. For now, anyway. Cunningham, who plays his high school ball for New Jersey’s Gill St. Bernard's School, wasn't without flaws this season, but the moments of wow outweighed the off nights by miles. Almost no prospect in the 2024 class can match the 6-foot-7 forward’s blend of length, ball handling, functional athleticism and the ability to take defenders off the dribble. He’s developing as a long-rage shooter and seems to have an incredibly high floor as a long-term prospect. Schools such as Connecticut, Illinois, Rutgers, St. John's, UCLA and USC are already involved in the sophomore's recruitment. His offer list should grow even more this summer.

*****

IAN JACKSON EYES THE TOP SPOT

Ian Jackson (Rivals.com)

One of the players that has used the last few months to announce his intentions of challenging Cunningham for the top spot in 2024 is the hyperathletic Ian Jackson of New York’s Cardinal Hayes High School. Jackson has long been known as a gifted prospect with the ability to jump out of the gym and create his own shot, but he’s spent his sophomore season showing he can shoot the ball and defend as well. After a strong showing at this winter’s Hoophall Classic, buzz about Jackson as a possible No. 1 began. In the end, however, he shot up to No. 3 in the Rivals150 and now sits within striking distance of the top spot. Jackson holds offers from a number of schools, but will collect many more in the coming months. He lists Florida State, Kansas State and UConn as schools most involved in his recruitment. Kentucky has yet to offer, but remains in contact with the talented underclassman.

*****

TRENTYN FLOWERS’ RISE MAY JUST BE STARTING

Trentyn Flowers (Rivals.com)

An East Coast-born product now playing his high school ball at California's famed Sierra Canyon High School, Flowers has seen his game develop and his exposure increase over the last year. He’s developed the ability to knock down 3-pointers and get out in transition to go along with his 6-foot-8 frame and natural scoring ability. Flowers’ formerly independent grassroots squad, Team Huncho, is set to join the adidas circuit this offseason, which will get even more eyeballs on the talented sophomore. If he continues to develop at his current pace, the jump he made from No. 33 to No. 9 in this rankings update may not be the last one he makes. Flowers holds offers from a number of major schools, including Michigan, LSU, Kansas, Illinois, Florida and Georgetown.

*****

JON BOL ANNOUNCES HIMSELF

Jon Bol (Rivals.com)