It's the final #RivalsRankingsWeek for the 2019 class, and we kick off the week of coverage with a video revealing the final top 10. Our final ranking of the class features some pretty big changes.



On Tuesday, the full Rivals150 for 2019 will be released and they'll be followed by final rankings for point guards (Wednesday), shooting guards (Thursday), small forwards (Friday), power forwards (Saturday) and Centers (Sunday).

