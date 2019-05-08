The final rankings week for the class of 2019 continues at Rivals.com. Today we move onto the positional rankings where we take a look at the top point guards in the senior class.

Top gun: Cole Anthony. Headed to North Carolina for what will likely be a one year pit stop in college, Anthony is one of the most productive players in high school basketball and with major minutes available in Chapel Hill, he should be productive as soon as he steps on campus. He creates off the dribble, loves to play fast and can score with the best of them.

Coming on strong: Nico Mannion. Mannion’s overall rise in the final rankings was only a few spots, but he’s been steadily building up steam. He’s surpassed the early hype that was probably unfair to him and looks primed to produce big as a freshman at Arizona.

Best fit: D.J. Carton. Carton has a style of playmaking, way he carries himself and overall set of skills that look to be a perfect fit for Chris Holtmann at Ohio State. That he can score is nice, but it’s his smart decision-making and ability to stabilize a team that will be most needed.

Could surprise: Isaac McBride. Look at the list of point guards to log heavy time for Bill Self and you will see that they’ve all been quite productive. Big reputation or no reputation, Self and his staff at Kansas have maximized their point guard play which bodes well for McBride.

Thoughts on the group: In terms of team needs and scorers at the head of the attack, the 2019 group should be a pretty decent one. It might not be the deepest group of floor generals with only 26 making the final Rivals150, but there are some pretty good players like Creighton-bound Shereef Mitchell, who have picked situations where they could be impact players even if they aren’t highly ranked.