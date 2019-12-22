News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-22 18:22:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Results: NY Teams in Holiday Out-of-State Tourneys

Stacey Davis
Staff Writer

In the month of December New York teams traveled to Hawaii and Florida to compete on the national stage, some teams tipped the scale while others just fell flat.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}