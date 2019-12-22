Results: NY Teams in Holiday Out-of-State Tourneys
In the month of December New York teams traveled to Hawaii and Florida to compete on the national stage, some teams tipped the scale while others just fell flat.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news