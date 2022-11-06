FRESH MEADOWS, NY – The high school basketball preseason was kinda sorta over on Saturday when the More Than a Game (M.T.G.) Back-to-School Invitational took place at JHS 216. Archbishop Molloy HS, one of the semifinalists, had to drop out because its practice season has begun.

The RedHawks, a team with players from HS for Construction, automatically advanced to the championship round and waited to play the winner of Dozo (Cardozo) and the Eagles (Robeson). Dozo B advanced to the chip with a ten-point win but lost in a shocker to a resilient RedHawks squad, 71 – 68.

Although the Dozo team displayed some promising talent, the RedHawks unleashed its new secret weapon, dynamic 5’8” point guard Darnell Childs ‘24. While Dozo took an early lead with impressive play from Jordin Walker ‘25 and Denym Leslie ‘23, the junior transfer from Holy Cross HS reined down 21 first half points. With additional RedHawks scoring coming from Jarius Dickson ‘24, Dozo went from leading by ten to trailing 49 – 30 at the half.