QUEENS, N.Y. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Consensus four-star recruit Brandon Gardner has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend St. John’s and play basketball for the Red Storm next season. A 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward, Gardner currently ranks as the 85th overall prospect and 14th at his position in the Class of 2023 according to ESPN.

“We are very excited to have Brandon join our basketball program and the St. John’s University community,” said Red Storm Head Coach Mike Anderson. “Brandon’s personality, confidence and charisma is a perfect fit for New York City. On the basketball court, he is a highlight reel waiting to happen. Brandon has the ability to score, rebound, pass and defend at a high-level. He plays above the rim, he is an intense competitor and continues to get better each and every day. Brandon also comes from a great family. Our staff is excited to get to work with Brandon.”

Gardner is the second top-100 high school recruit to sign with St. John’s in as many years following Red Storm freshman guard AJ Storr’s (No. 84 according to ESPN) commitment during the early signing period last season. Gardner attends Christ the King High School in Middle Village, N.Y., where he will play under Head Coach Joe Arbitello for his senior campaign. The Waynesboro, Ga., native chose St. John’s over reported offers from Florida, Kansas, Auburn, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU and several others.

As a junior in 2021-22, Gardner helped lead Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C., to a 21-6 overall record, averaging approximately 14.0 points per game. Gardner played his first two high school seasons in Columbia, S.C., at Gray Collegiate Academy. He appeared in over 50 games for the War Eagles and helped lead the team to a state championship as a freshman. In the 2020 state title game against Christ Church Episcopal, Gardner went up against John Butler Jr., a current member of the Portland Trailblazers, and finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. As a sophomore in 2020-21, Gardner averaged approximately 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

This past summer, Gardner represented USA Basketball in the 2022 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup competition in Debrecen, Hungary. He helped lead Team USA to a pair of wins over the Dominican Republic and Estonia.

Gardner also played for the Boo Williams AAU program on the Nike EYBL circuit and was one of the top-10 most efficient scorers in the league. He shined this summer at the prestigious Peach Jam Tournament in North Augusta, S.C., recording 18 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a win over UPLAY Canada. One day later, Gardner registered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists and one block to lead Boo Williams past Team Melo.

Gardner joins an incoming recruiting class that also features 6-foot-8 junior college transfer Yaxel Lendeborg.



