Red Storm punish New Mexico

NEW YORK, NY - Father versus son. Rick Pitino against Richard Pitino. Madison Square Garden was the stage, the game a family showdown. A momentous duel in front of 12,310 frenzied fans. The moment became iconic when the crowd started chanting, “Who’s your Daddy?”

Richard Pitino laughed it off. “It reminded me of Yankees fans heckling Pedro Martinez,” he said with a grin. “St. John’s has size, strength, and hustle. RJ Luis was awesome. He’s definitely an NBA prospect. He dominated us on both ends.”

St. John’s pulled off the 85-71 win, but it wasn’t easy.

The Red Storm controlled the first half. They locked in on defense, holding New Mexico to tough shots. RJ Luis Jr. was the star, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. “This game was won on the boards,” Rick Pitino said. St. John’s grabbed 49 rebounds, including 22 offensive boards, the most by the team in more than a decade. They owned the paint.

But the second half was a battle. The Lobos came alive, led by Mustapha Amzil and CJ Nolan. Both scored 16 points and refused to quit. Donovan Dent pushed the tempo, keeping the pressure on. New Mexico kept closing the gap, forcing St. John’s to dig deep. “We came out with a surge in the second half. I thought we could keep it going, but they didn’t let us.” CJ Nolan said.

This was where Kadary Richmond and Deivon Smith stepped up. Every time New Mexico came close, Richmond hit a big shot or made a defensive stop. Smith used his speed and energy to disrupt the Lobos. “Those two kept us composed,” Rick Pitino said. “They made big plays when we needed them. Kadary has so much more to give us once he gets into better shape. He’s a phenomenal talent. He just has to get used to this up-tempo style.”

RJ Luis was unstoppable on both ends. He shut down Dent in the clutch and led St. John’s on offense. “I’m happy I can step up and play a big role,” Luis said. “I give all thanks and glory to God for my opportunity with this team.”

Richard Pitino tipped his hat to the Red Storm. “They made us work,” he said. “We played hard, but they just dominated the boards.”

Rick Pitino was proud of his team but stayed focused. “We didn’t play nearly as well in the second half,” he said. “New Mexico challenged us. RJ was great, but now we face the gauntlet. I know my guys, we’re a solid team with greatness potential, but there’s a lot of basketball to play and a lot we have to explore.”

The Red Storm left Madison Square Garden with a win. It was a family affair, but on this night, the father came out on top.



