Red Storm offers NY forward
St. John’s has been all over the northeast in the past week or so, scouting prospective student-athletes.2022 forward Ibine Ayo Sadiku of Our Savior Lutheran (NY) was one of the more impressive pro...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news