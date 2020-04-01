News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 23:32:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Red Storm Lose Pair of Bigs to Transfer Portal

Coach Mike Anderson
Coach Mike Anderson
Marley Paul • RedStormReport
Staff Writer
@MarleyPaul22

St. John’s roster has seen two early departures via the transfer portal amid one of the most unique off seasons in the history of college basketball. A pair of reserve forwards announced recently t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}