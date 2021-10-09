Recruitment heats up for Union Springs guard

Kailey Kalet (Union Springs ‘23) has been on fire since the summer. Her stellar play on both ends of the floor have made her a sight to behold at many recent hoop events. Kalet’s rapid improvement has resulted in her recently picking up two more offers, since the spring and summer travel circuit has ended. She dominated with the New York Royals and stood out at high level events, such as John Lucas Top 160 camp.

At 5”8', Kalet is a poised point guard that can score the basketball at all three levels on the court. She is a lethal outside shooter, who can stop on the dime and knock down a mid-range shot, while also being able to slash all the way to the basket where she can finish effortlessly with either hand.

Kalet pairs her great scoring ability with great playmaking skills and a high basketball IQ. which is why he recently received an offer from Loyola Maryland, only a few weeks after being offered by Fairleigh Dickinson University. The junior also holds an offer from Merrimack.

As Kalet prepares for what looks like will be a monster junior campaign for her high school season, expect her high level work ethic to result in some more offers in the near future.



