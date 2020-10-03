Recruiting update for top Brooklyn guard
One of the PSAL’s superstars says he’s not close to choosing a school yet. The three-star point guard Jaquan Carlos (Thomas Jefferson ‘21) shined last year scoring close to 27 points a game for the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news