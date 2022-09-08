With programs hosting prospects of all ages for visits every weekend, recruiting rumor season is in full swing. We here at Rivals have you covered when it comes to keeping up with all the comings and goings this fall, as our Rob Cassidy provides a rundown of some whispers below.

FUTURECAST OF THE WEEK: BRANDON WILLIAMS TO UCLA

Brandon Williams recently narrowed his list to include just two programs: UCLA and St. John’s. He’s set to announce his decision on Sept. 19, and it seems as though the Bruins hold a slight edge as we head down the final stretch. Sure, counting out the hometown Red Storm is difficult because of both proximity and Williams’ relationship with the staff, but word is that Mick Cronin and company made a massive impression during the four-star’s August official visit to Westwood. There’s still time for St. Johns to make a late push here. If nothing changes, however, UCLA should be seen as the heavy favorite. I expect the Bruins will be the choice come the 19th.

*****

CLEMSON, SYRACUSE EMERGING WITH MIKE WILLIAMS

Baltimore-based standout Mike Williams is said to have been massively impacted by his visit to Clemson on Sept. 2, so the Tigers may well become a team to watch down the road. Still, an upcoming, Sept. 16 visit to Syracuse feels like a trip to monitor closely as the 6-foot-3 guard has long been high on the Orange and a good visit could establish Jim Boeheim’s program as the leader. Williams also has scheduled visits to DePaul (Sept. 8), Wake Forest (Sept. 23), VCU (Sept. 30) and LSU (Oct. 22). Things are obviously subject to change as Williams continues his aggressive visit tour. For now, though, the Orange and Tigers seem like the teams to monitor. The picture of Williams’ recruitment may begin to clear a bit following the Syracuse trip, as how things go could determine the direction of his recruitment.

*****

WEEKEND VISIT TO WATCH: DERIK QUEEN TOURS INDIANA

Derik Queen’s upcoming official visit to Indiana feels like a big one given the larger context of the trip. Queen is intrigued by the Hoosiers, has a pair of former Montverde Academy teammates already on the roster and has long discussed his desire to visit campus. When Queen arrives this weekend, he’ll be greeted by a pair of familiar faces in former teammates Malik Reneau and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Indiana having that sort of weapon at its disposal seems important if the Hoosiers hope to topple perceived front-runner Maryland and others in the race to land Queen’s pledge. Officially, Queen remains wide open and those close to him say that the Montverde pipeline to Bloomington won’t play a part in the four-star forward’s eventual decision. Still, familiarity never hurts in a recruiting battle.

*****

CLASS-OF-2025 STAR MAY STAY PUT IN TEXAS AFTER ALL