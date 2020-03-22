By now, everyone recognizes or should recognize the severity and life changing aspects of coronavirus COVID-19. New York State has been hard hit and NYC, because of its density, has been deemed the epicenter of the highly contagious virus and simple things we took for granted have suddenly been snatched away. The PSAL and CHSAA City Chips? Halted prematurely. The Federation T.O.C.? Over before it began. The economic repercussions are obvious as people are wondering how they will earn a living and pay bills. While parents are watching their 401K's wither on the vine and trying to figure basic necessities out, student-athletes are trying to figure out how COVID-19 will affect them? The short answer is, it will have a major impact on juniors and seniors but mostly on seniors. It is wishful thinking to say that this virus will disappear in a few months. Estimates are that this nightmare will more than likely be with us from nine to twelve months. This means that hopes for the upcoming NCAA live periods are all but a no-go which means that college coaches will not be travelling to check out potential prospects. For all intent and purposes, live basketball is on hold indefinitely.

What to do?

Here’s some REAL TALK. According to D-I coaches we’ve spoken to, High school basketball ain’t what it used to be. Where the focus use to be on high school seniors, with the advent of the NCAA's new “transfer Portal Rules”, colleges have been focusing more and more on Grad transfers, then transfers, then JUCO and finally High school players for spring signings. The coronavirus has accelerated that order of priority. One coach said that high school juniors and especially seniors are advised to commit early if they have offers. Those players with firm college offers might get in at the buzzer but those with only “interest” will find it difficult if not impossible to get a college to pull the trigger, especially with most, if not all, college campuses closed. For the most part, college coaches will probably not offer players they haven’t seen JUCO’s and Prep School might be the only way to put your D-I and D-II aspirations on pause until the coronavirus blows over. The problem is that they might be closed right now and must adhere to the same mandates as all the other schools in the nation so this option would only be feasible if you have a preexisting relationship. Sending tapes to prospective college coaches might work. But the coaches we spoke with said they wouldn’t make an offer to a player that they haven’t seen.

Solutions being floated around

In light of these extraordinary times, we’re hearing from coaches that the NCAA is or should be throwing around the idea of a NCAA Seniors Only Camp in June. There’s also talk of the April live period being extended.

In conclusion

While we hate to be the messenger of gloom and doom, nothing as contagious and pervasive as COVID-19 has not been seen in over one hundred years. More important than basketball is your life and the lives of your family, friends and society at large. Every race, gender, religion, age group and socio-economic status is susceptible. It was incorrect data that claimed, the young are immune to a serious coronavirus symptoms and respiratory issues. While older adults (grandma and grandpa or mom and dad) are the most susceptible, young people along with people with compromised immune systems from diabetes, pregnancy, asthma, smoking, obesity etc. are the next high risk group. Because the virus affects respiratory function, those who survive the virus are not left 100% whole going forward.

The Facts. What you need to know about COVID-19