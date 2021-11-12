Ready or Not Event Recaps

We got a chance to cover the Ready or Not event at the Long Island Sports Dome in Massapequa Thursday. This was a Real Scout event featuring some AAU teams and local high schools. Here are some of the results and top performers. Vision over Upper Room

Steven Turner

Vision stuck close to the Royals after a couple of early baskets from guard Dante Green (Upper Room ’24). They stepped up their defensive pressure and after a couple of sloppy turnovers by Upper Room found themselves right in the mix with under two minutes to go. While the Royals took the lead late a tremendous drive by guard Steven Turner (Vision ’22) collapsed the defense, and he was able to find a shooter in the corner who buried the game winner at the buzzer. Turner was player of the game and lead all scorers with 15 points. Blazers over Uptown United

Luke Cronin

Uptown United brought immense pressure as soon as they blew the whistle. They set the tone for the entire game creating turnovers or fast possessions by the Blazers. Luckily for the Blazers 6’6” F Luke Cronin ‘23 (Great Neck North) was able to help break the press and score inside. While Uptown refused to let up at all Cronin was able to stabilize the defense to get stops and helped them take the lead. He and the Blazers were able to secure the win after a late tip in with Cronin easily winning player of the game. Aviation Athletics over Deuce Trey This was a great battle from start to finish with a ton of good guard play. Team Deuce played with great energy and did a phenomenal of getting the basket. Aviation starting to make the right matchups adjustments and grinded out some good offensive possessions. When guard Quentin Cesar (Copiague ’22) got going in the second half he helped Aviation pull away late and they never looked back. He earned player of the game for his 14 points and for some of the big plays he made late. Upper Room over Portledge

Jean Aranguren