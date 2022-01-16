Ravens Rumble Over Mt. St. Michael

PARKCHESTER, NY – Even though St. Raymond's players waved cordially at their opponents from afar, due to COVID-19 precautions, as opposed to shaking hands at their midcourt before the game, the Ravens knew to win they’d have to get down and dirty to beat Mt. Saint Michael.

The Ravens eventually beat down the Mountaineers, 70 – 52 in what could be described as an ugly win, but St. Ray’s head coach Jorge Lopez preferred to describe their winning strategy as “organized chaos.” Asked whether the proverbial mano-y-mano approach was intentional, Lopez responded, “Yes and No. We knew it was going to be a tough game for us. Mount’s been playing great basketball, but we were up for the challenge.”

Paced by 6’4” freshman Brandon Stores ‘25, St. Ray’s took the lead to begin the second quarter and never relinquished. The first half was a rough and tumble low scoring affair with the Mountaineer's star player Noah Best neutralized in the opening quarter. Both squads pursued each other man-to-man and crashing the offensive and defensive boards against each other by committee but the Ravens managed to hold the upper hand at the half, 33 – 29.