NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The St. Raymond Ravens have remained on top of our NYCHoops.net rankings and the CHSAA standings thus far due to their consistent approach. The Iona Prep Gaels found that out the hard way on Friday evening as the Ravens unleashed a vice grip defense to squeeze out a 76 – 56 victory with anaconda precision.

St. Ray’s Head Coach Jorge Lopez said that pressure defense is the mantra. “We pride ourselves on defense," he said. "That’s really been our focal point throughout the season.”

The Gaels tried to give St. Ray’s a taste of their own medicine as they applied defensive pressure as well while also throwing a 2-2-1 and other zones to obfuscate but Lopez said he alerted his team of that possibility. “I told our guys that we had to be strong with the ball because they’re gonna try to jump us.”

In the open quarter, Iona Prep hung tight with the Ravens as Aiden Hildebrand ‘20 and Keyshawn Jones ‘21 got buckets. St. Ray’s countered with a more balanced attack as Reggie Hudson ‘20, Dallas Dillard ‘21 and Ray Pimental ‘22 scored over Prep’s zone.