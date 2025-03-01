Rangers Bull Dozo in PSAL 2nd round

FOREST HILLS, NY – This season, Queens borough champion Forest Hills dominated historically superior Cardozo Judges 2 – 0. On Friday evening, in the post season, the two squads faced off for a third and final time. That being said, odds on favorite to win were the Judges. Why? Because statistically, it’s a tall order to beat a team three times in a row.

It appeared, however, that the Rangers missed that memo as they proceeded to pound the Judges into submission, 75 – 64 in a game they led from start to finish and with a final score that didn’t reflect how bad the beating was. Forest Hills issued a coordinated attack coupled with good ball movement. Paced by guards Zion Hamilton ’26 and Pregnon Titi ’26, the Rangers led by 7 by the end of the opening quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, the Judges doled out some perimeter scoring from 2G Isaih Wolfe-Young ’25 and PG Yaw Pabi, Jr. ’25. The Rangers countered with a balanced team offensive barrage led by PG Aiden Zamor ’25 along with aggressive attacks to the front court by Titi. By the half, Cardozo was in 36 – 21 sinkhole.

The Judges came out fired up in the third quarter but with a lot of ground to make up. SG Georgios Gatsias ’25 along with 2G Jayden Brister ’25 got Dozo going as he nailed two three-balls but PG Aaron Tutt ’28 came through with clutch buckets that helped to balloon the Judges deficit to 20-point midway through the third.

Down 60 – 39, Cardozo tried to blitz Forest Hills throughout the final quarter. A dunk by SF Justin Halstead ’25 and a basket from the corner by Pabi seemed to breathe life and momentum into a frustrated squad on life support. Still down by 20 with 4 minutes left to play, Brister went ballistic late in the quarter on a scoring spree during garbage-time, cutting Forest Hills lead in half but it was simply too much Rangers and not enough Cardozo in the end.

Hamilton was the high scorer for Forest Hills with 18 points, with Tutt adding 16-points. Pabi paced Cardozo with 16-points.