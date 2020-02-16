Queens & Bronx Boro Chips
FRESH MEADOWS, NY – Who’s the top dog in Manhattan and the Bronx was decided on Saturday when four teams faced off at Francis Lewis HS in the Borough Championships. For one team it would be an unyielding reality check and hard pill to swallow for the another.
John Bowne Bully-Balls Queens HS of Teaching, 66 – 38
This enthusiasm for the Queens Borough championship game was over before it began, both during the game and even days before the game. Most were expected a three-peat of Bowne vs undefeated, 24 – 0 Cardozo. That highly anticipated rematch was evaporated like poof after Judges shockingly lost its first game of the season to unranked HS for Construction in the quarterfinal round. Construction then unceremoniously loss in the semis to HS of Teaching and on Saturday, the Tigers faced the wrath of an overwhelmingly dominant Bowne Wildcats.
Even with Tyshawn Trail ‘21, one of Bowne’s star players, M.I.A. due to a fractured wrist, the Wildcats did more than just handle its business by dispensing massive and relentless defensive pressure to create offense. With the Tigers guards coughing up the rock, early and often, The Wildcats were able to unleash a 16 – 0 run on HS of Teaching spearheaded by PG Amadou Diallo ‘21 and Aguibou Balde ’21. The Tigers could not produce a single bucket until Elijah Epperson ’20 found daylight with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
Ahead by 18 points to start the second quarter, perimeter firepower from Matthew Parkinson ’20 and Amare Bonas ‘21 more than supplemented for the absence of Trail. In a 45 – 15 hole at the half, the Tigers tried to mount an offensive with scoring from Eric Jackson ‘20 but Bowne cut through their defense like a hot knife through butter. Still down by 32 points to start the final quarter, Bowne still won by 28 even after subbing out early.
Parkinson led the way for Bowne with 16 points with Bonas adding 12 points. Jackson was the high scorer for Q.H.S.T. with 12 points
While the Wildcats easily won the Queens Borough Championship, not being able to redeem at least one of their two season losses to Dozo must be a hard pill to swallow and may be reflected in the upcoming PSAL seeding announcement on Tuesday.
Wings Academy Flies By Eagle, 49 – 40
Other than the first quarter, Wings clearly captured and maintained the momentum over Eagle Academy during the Bronx Borough Championship with the exception of a few hiccups. The game was a low scoring affair where foul shots mattered.
The Eagles came out in the first quarter with a balanced scoring attack. Da Marco Watson ’20 and Asa Kone ’22 led the way knocking down shots from the arc.
Eagle Academy etched out a 5 point advantage to begin the third quarter but scoring Travis Neblett ’21 and JayShayne Woodard ‘21 quickly evaporated that lead. Wings Academy’s defense and rebounding by committee also paid dividends which turned a deficit into a 23 – 18 halftime lead.
Eagle Academy historically starts a race with blazing speed but seems gets winded as the race continues. In the third quarter, the Eagles made its final significant push for all intents and purposes. Anderson Nesbitt ‘20 along with scoring from Edwin Santiago, Jr. ’21 and Vernon Simmons ’20 pulled the Eagles to within 6 points with 4:44 left in the quarter.
Six points was as close as Eagle would get as Wings Academy squashed the possibility of a reversal of fortune. A three-ball by Jose Cuello ’20 and free-throws by Christopher Riley ’22 pushed Wings lead back to double digits.
Eagle Academy struggled in the fourth quarter as its deficit grew to 14 point with under two-minute left to play. Offense by Santiago was negated by poor free-throw shooting down the stretch which resulted in a nine point defeat.
Wings Academy was led by Riley and Woodard with 10 points each. The high men for Eagle Academy were Watson and Santiago with 11 points and 10 points respectively.