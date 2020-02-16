FRESH MEADOWS, NY – Who’s the top dog in Manhattan and the Bronx was decided on Saturday when four teams faced off at Francis Lewis HS in the Borough Championships. For one team it would be an unyielding reality check and hard pill to swallow for the another.

John Bowne Bully-Balls Queens HS of Teaching, 66 – 38

This enthusiasm for the Queens Borough championship game was over before it began, both during the game and even days before the game. Most were expected a three-peat of Bowne vs undefeated, 24 – 0 Cardozo. That highly anticipated rematch was evaporated like poof after Judges shockingly lost its first game of the season to unranked HS for Construction in the quarterfinal round. Construction then unceremoniously loss in the semis to HS of Teaching and on Saturday, the Tigers faced the wrath of an overwhelmingly dominant Bowne Wildcats. Even with Tyshawn Trail ‘21, one of Bowne’s star players, M.I.A. due to a fractured wrist, the Wildcats did more than just handle its business by dispensing massive and relentless defensive pressure to create offense. With the Tigers guards coughing up the rock, early and often, The Wildcats were able to unleash a 16 – 0 run on HS of Teaching spearheaded by PG Amadou Diallo ‘21 and Aguibou Balde ’21. The Tigers could not produce a single bucket until Elijah Epperson ’20 found daylight with 2:20 left in the first quarter.

Matthew Parkinson

Ahead by 18 points to start the second quarter, perimeter firepower from Matthew Parkinson ’20 and Amare Bonas ‘21 more than supplemented for the absence of Trail. In a 45 – 15 hole at the half, the Tigers tried to mount an offensive with scoring from Eric Jackson ‘20 but Bowne cut through their defense like a hot knife through butter. Still down by 32 points to start the final quarter, Bowne still won by 28 even after subbing out early. Parkinson led the way for Bowne with 16 points with Bonas adding 12 points. Jackson was the high scorer for Q.H.S.T. with 12 points While the Wildcats easily won the Queens Borough Championship, not being able to redeem at least one of their two season losses to Dozo must be a hard pill to swallow and may be reflected in the upcoming PSAL seeding announcement on Tuesday.

Wings Academy Flies By Eagle, 49 – 40

Other than the first quarter, Wings clearly captured and maintained the momentum over Eagle Academy during the Bronx Borough Championship with the exception of a few hiccups. The game was a low scoring affair where foul shots mattered. The Eagles came out in the first quarter with a balanced scoring attack. Da Marco Watson ’20 and Asa Kone ’22 led the way knocking down shots from the arc. Eagle Academy etched out a 5 point advantage to begin the third quarter but scoring Travis Neblett ’21 and JayShayne Woodard ‘21 quickly evaporated that lead. Wings Academy’s defense and rebounding by committee also paid dividends which turned a deficit into a 23 – 18 halftime lead.