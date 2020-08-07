NYCHoops - PSAL To Delay Season

On Thursday, the NYC Department of Education announced the delay/postponed 2020-21 sports season. In guidance from the New York State Department of Health, interscholastic sports will not be permitted. Any additional information on athletic activities will be announced at a later date.

Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) Fall sports season begins in mid-August, per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, “The associated risk of any sport activity is increased when athletes engage in competitive play across different geographic areas. Therefore, when PSAL activities are permitted to resume, they will be restricted to practice and conditioning until further notice.

This will allow scholar-athletes to re-engage in and receive the benefits of participating in team sports while continuing to prioritize safety. As we re-introduce activities and prepare for the return of interscholastic sports, PSAL will use a leveling system aligned with state guidance and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) regarding the risk of COVID-19 transmission associated with each sport.”