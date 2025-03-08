PSAL Semi-Finals: Eagle Academy BX Claws out Canarsie

Giovanni Moran (Photo by Brandon Polite)

JAIMAICA, NY -On a crisp March evening in 2025, the atmosphere in the packed gymnasium was electric. Fans from both sides filled the stands, their cheers echoing off the walls as they anticipated an epic showdown between Canarsie HS and Eagle Academy Bronx HS. The stakes were high, and the players were ready to leave it all on the court. As the game tipped off, the intensity was palpable. 6’3” G Xavier Francis (Canarsie HS, NY ’25) executed a swift layup, putting the pressure on the Eagles early. With a score of 37-35, the momentum seemed to favor Canarsie. But just as quickly as they took the lead, the Eagles responded with a fierce determination. A quick flurry of plays brought the score to 37-37 before Xavier Francis from Canarsie found himself at the free-throw line, earning two shots that brought the half to a close with a narrow lead of 39-37 for Canarsie.

As the teams returned for the third quarter, it was clear neither side was willing to back down. 6’5” SG Amir Cummings (Eagle Academy Bronx, NY ’26) from the Eagles opened up with a stunning three-pointer, which shifted the momentum back into their court, pushing the score to 42-41. But Canarsie’s 6'6" G PJ Singleton (Carnarse HS, NY '26)didn’t let up, hitting a crucial three-point shot and then a mid-range jumper to give his team a slight edge at 48-46. Just when it looked like Canarsie might create a comfortable gap, 5'11" PG Giovanni Moran ( Eagle Academy Bronx, NY '27) rose to the occasion. With remarkable poise, he landed a big three-pointer that reignited the Eagles' hopes, narrowing the deficit to 49-51. As the third quarter came to a close, 6'8" PF Devin Clarke (Canarsie HS, NY '26) hit a pivotal three-pointer, propelling his team to a 54-51 lead. Entering the fourth quarter, Canarsie was riding high, but the Eagles were relentless. Devin Clarke from Canarsie quickly put points on the board, extending their lead to 56-51. Yet, the tide began to turn as 6'3" PG Elijah King (Eagles Academy Bronx, NY '27) sank a powerful three, tying the game at 56-56. With the crowd roaring louder than ever, Eagle's Giovanni Moran made a critical floater, nudging the Eagles ahead at 58-56.