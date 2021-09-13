PSAL COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

As announced on August 20, COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all students and staff participating in high-risk Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) sports during the 2021-22 school year. This vaccination requirement applies to all participants in high-risk sports, including students (both DOE and charter), Coaches, and Athletic Directors.

High-risk sports include football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, stunt, and rugby. Vaccination will also be required for participation in bowling, because while not a high-risk sport, it takes place in spaces that require vaccination.

Participants in fall high-risk sports must get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the first day of competitive play, which varies by sport. Winter and spring PSAL participants have until the beginning of their season to be fully vaccinated. Participants will be able to use the DOE’s online vaccination portal to upload their vaccination cards.

This vaccine mandate is in alignment with recent New York State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, which state that high-risk sports and extracurricular activities should be virtual or canceled in areas of high community transmission unless all participants are fully vaccinated.



