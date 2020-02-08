PSAL Borough Playoffs (Official Seedings)
On Friday evening the PSAL released their seedings for the Borough Championships. We came out with our projections earlier in the day of what we expected to see from the PSAL and there were a few differences.
That's not to say we are right or the PSAL is right but here are the official PSAL seeds as we will now go over where we feel the PSAL made some errors. Before we go over borough by borough it was clear that the PSAL showed no respect for the B Division of the league, and the few B teams they did take we're not the most deserving in our eyes.
Bronx
1- Eagle Academy
2- Wings Academy
3- Adlai Stevenson
4- KIPP NYC College Prep
5- Lehman
6- Fannie Lou Hamer
7- Harry Truman
8- James Monroe
9- Bathgate
10- Bronx H.S. of Science
Brooklyn
1- Boys & Girls
2- South Shore
3- Brooklyn Collegiate
4- Benjamin Banneker
5- Thomas Jefferson
6- Canarsie
7- Bedford Academy
8- Uncommon Charter
9- Abraham Lincoln
10- Eagle Academy II
Manhattan
1- Thurgood Marshall Academy
2- WHEELS
3- Murry Bergtraum
4- Manhattan Center
5- Beacon
6- Graphics Campus
7- Louis Brandeis
8- Percy E. Sutton
9- Seward Park
10- Washington Irving
Queens
1- Benjamin Cardozo
2- John Bowne
3- Hillcrest
4- Queens H.S. of Teaching
5- Far Rockaway
6- Francis Lewis
7- Eagle Academy III
8- H.S. for Construction
9- Forest Hills
10- Epic South
