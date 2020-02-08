On Friday evening the PSAL released their seedings for the Borough Championships. We came out with our projections earlier in the day of what we expected to see from the PSAL and there were a few differences.

That's not to say we are right or the PSAL is right but here are the official PSAL seeds as we will now go over where we feel the PSAL made some errors. Before we go over borough by borough it was clear that the PSAL showed no respect for the B Division of the league, and the few B teams they did take we're not the most deserving in our eyes.