JAMAICA, NY - Jefferson went ahead of John Bowne by 9 points midway through the third quarter. It looked like they were in full control of the game, stifling Bowne with their trademark full-court defense. Jefferson, who at times will play 5 guards on the floor at the same time, seemed to be too much for the #4 seeded team from Queens. Then Bowne ended the third quarter on a 15-3 run to lead 56-51 going into the fourth. Bowne was the bigger team, and it looked like small ball would turn into a detriment for the 12th seeded Orange Wave.

However, true to their nickname, Jefferson produced a wave of offense similar to a tsunami. Jefferson scored the first 14 points of the last quarter to regain the lead, and eventually clinched the game from the free throw line to upset Bowne and advance to semifinal round of the PSAL AA playoffs. Jefferson won the game 78-76 in a game that got too close for comfort late.

Trailing by 5 at the start of the final quarter, Ramsey Saleh ‘21 nailed a three to get the run started. After a timeout by Jefferson, Kevin Tabb ‘20 scored on a lay-up, followed by a drive and kick by Jaquan Carlos ‘21 to Saleh for another triple.

The Orange Wave weren’t done.

Carlos got a steal and finished inside, and then Carlos made a nice direct pass into the paint to Kenneth Figueroa ‘20 (8 points) for another assist. Reality Holmes ‘20 finished a fast break after Jefferson caused another turnover before Bowne finally scored the first point of the quarter. Still, the Orange Wave wasn’t done. Carlos hit his only three of the game deep behind the arc from the left elbow. Then Saleh intercepted another Bowne pass and laid it in and halfway through the final quarter, Jefferson was up 70-59.

Bowne did make a valiant attempt to get back into the game, but there wasn’t enough time to make it all the way back. They would have needed Jefferson to miss some free throws, but Holmes was solid from the stripe in the last minute. Jefferson was in the bonus and Holmes made all 4 free throws he took, just enough to keep Bowne away.

Saleh was a sniper in the game, leading Jefferson with a game high 28 points, including 6 triples. Carlos finished with 22 points and some nice assists. Tabb got into double digits with 11. Mouhamed Dioubate ‘22 scored 21 points, while Cherif Diarra ‘20 played his last game and added 17 for Bowne.

Jefferson, who is seeded 12th, is now in the semi-final round. They play South Shore for the third time this season Saturday at St. John’s University.