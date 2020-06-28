NYCHoops - Are Out-of-State Prep Schools Using COVID-19?

The latest recruiting tactic performed by prep school and Academy shysters masquerading as coaches is not the least bit surprising. As Cardozo head coach and reputable New York City hoops advocate Ron Naclerio stated via Twitter, some in the prep industry are now using the threat the novel coronavirus poses as a strategic method of gaining players. Non-legitimate programs, many of them indifferent to the academic component, are now trying to say that New York schools will not have a 2020-21 season and committing (which in their Academy school vernacular essentially means sending an upfront payment for tuition) now while they have scholarship opportunities available will ensure a spot. With the vast number of "pop up schools" and basketball academies competing with New York City schools and making efforts to poach players, it is clear there are no line these piecemeal programs will not cross. The prep game can best be described as a cutthroat business, one predicated on an embellished sales pitch. This pitch touches on everything from college exposure, competitive "national" schedules, and loaded lineups to living conditions and flashy gear.

The reality of it is, many of these programs are flawed and are not actually "schools." Situations like now defunct Forest Trail Sports University (NC) or 22 Feet Academy (SC) and other botched opportunities like it identify the risk factor of deceptive recruiting tactics and putting kids in dire living conditions with a spotty meal plan and online classes which will not gain the approval of the NCAA. Pop up schools are created daily. A money hungry "'coach" or "trainer" with considerable connections and leads on student-athletes suddenly kick-starts a program without a legitimate education system in place. He or she then charges in the vicinity of 40K for tuition and discovers misled international kids without taking the proper steps to ensure these foreign students a Visa or I-20. These programs are predicated on getting the most possible tuition payers, while simultaneously poaching high level prospects for the national team. Meanwhile, they are seemingly hell-bent on running the operation while spending as little as possible. Yes, programs with actual schools and proven, established coaching staffs such as Montverde Academy in Florida or Word of God in North Carolina do follow guidelines and hold student athletes to a high standard. They do tend to have more NCAA coaches at open gyms and workouts, because of the vast number of unsigned prospects they can feature at an open gym. What some young men fail to recognize, however, is that for every legit prep school there is a sham like and money grab operation that could ultimately destroy their credibility and also hamper their transcript.