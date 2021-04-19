Prendergast Picks Patriot League
The former Long Island wing left Bayport Bluepoint after his sophomore season to head to Loomis Chaffee in Connecticut. He felt it was the right opportunity academically and from a competition stan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news