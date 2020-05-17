Player Watch: Ryan Dunn
6'6 Ryan Dunn '21 is a fierce competitor. Armed with a 7" wing span has proven to be excellent team player with an elite level 3 point shooter (44% last season)"He came to us at 6'4" last season an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news