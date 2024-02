His name is a mouthful but 5’11” freshman guard Pavlo Papantonino ‘27 is also a handful on the court. “He’s probably one of the few freshmen players who will move up to varsity,” said head coach Jimmie Lynch.

Papantonino already has varsity size and is tenacious on offense. Lynch added that the young freshmen does not shy away from contact and enjoys playing defense.

NYCHoops.net got a chance to see Papantonino in action, playing against and defeating Holy Cross. He was not only a solid scorer but was a willing passer.

On his current trajectory, Papantonino should continue having an impactful freshmen season, leading into a successful varsity career.