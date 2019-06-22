Player Watch: Justus Ross-Simmons ‘22
With one of the best in the Class of 2019 in Isaiah Stewart having started his high school career at McQuaid Jesuit in Rochester the quest is on to find the next Knights future star.There is a good...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news