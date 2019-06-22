News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-22 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Player Watch: Justus Ross-Simmons ‘22

Gbwmwzudnzrfkofex79m
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

With one of the best in the Class of 2019 in Isaiah Stewart having started his high school career at McQuaid Jesuit in Rochester the quest is on to find the next Knights future star.There is a good...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}