Player Watch: Issac Gonzalez
Freshmen guards are usually balls of energy and somewhat out of control which is why most play on the freshmen level to get it together and hopefully make the varsity the following season. For tale...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news