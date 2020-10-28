Player Watch: Brandon Williams
This week promising forward 6’7” G/F Brandon Williams (Christ the King, HS, NY ‘23) was named to Pangos top 30 AA Camp East list.Next time, Williams touches the hardwood expect, “An extremely skill...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news