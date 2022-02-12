Player Spotlight: Steve Solono
Only one short month ago, promising 6’11” Bronx, NY big man Steven Solono (Donda Academy ’24) made a commitment to himself and career by joining one of the fastest rising programs on the basketball...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news