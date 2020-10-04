NYCHoops - Player Profile: Xavier Riullano

This weekend. Mount Vernon Knight 6’4” PG/SG Xavier Riullano (Mount Vernon HS, NY ‘21) looks forward to showcasing his skills in two local tournaments.

On Friday night, the young guard will first showcase his skills at an Under Armour event in Connecticut. On Saturday and Sunday at Manhattan Sports x Big Baller Brand High School Invitational in New York.

The senior gain new interest over the summer months while playing at Hoop Group’s local tournament. Mount Vernon head Coach Bob Cimmino spoke about his guard’s new interest, “Xavier is getting interest from FDU and Norfolk State. I think he will blow up once we startup. He’s had a great summer at Hoop Group and other camps.”

When asked what conference would be the right fit for Riullano? Coach Cimmino responded, “If I’m right he will have some MAAC’s looking at him. For us, he will start at the two and play both slots. He could do the same in college.”

During the summer Riullano played with the Riverside Hawks and his shooting improved, “His handle is ever-improving. Xavier played at the point position for some of the summer and he can hit the three!”, said the Coach.

The senior guard closed out this past season 2019-20 with the Mount Vernon Knights averaging 14PPG, 6APG, and 6RPG. The Knights will hopefully return to their home court and start open gyms in early November.



