Pitt secures Rivals150 senior Gerald Drumgoole
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2019 Team rankings | 2019 Position rankings
2020 Rivals150 | 2020 Position rankings
Pittsburgh landed its first commitment for 2019 Monday when Rivals150 senior Gerald Drumgoole announced he will sign with the Panthers in April. A three-star small forward prospect from New York, Drumgoole committed to the Panthers following his official visit to the ACC program over the weekend.
“I chose Pitt because I know Coach (Jeff) Capel and his staff will push me to develop my game and make me the best person and player I can be. We both have the same goal which is to win,” Drumgoole said regarding his commitment to Pitt. “The ACC is the best conference in the country and coach wants Pitt to compete for a conference championship and to get to to the NCAA Tournament. We want to have one of the best home environments in the country and the Zoo is already one of the best student sections.”
In need of a versatile wing, Drumgoole believes he is the guy to fill such a hole. “I see myself coming in and doing whatever it takes to help the team win,” he stated. “Getting to the basket, knocking down shots and helping facilitate the offense. Also, just playing good defense and rebounding at my position.”
A key member of the top-ranked and undefeated La Lumiere program in La Porte, Ind., Drumgoole has been relied upon for his perimeter shooting prowess and defensive versatility.
Formerly a dual-sport athlete that was actually a more heavily regarded football prospect up until this past summer, Drumgoole decided to focus his sole attention on basketball, which coincided with his recruitment taking off. He had taken official visits to Minnesota and South Carolina this winter, while others including Georgetown, Georgia and Northwestern remained in pursuit.
Standing over 6-foot-6 and with good length and a solid basketball body, Drumgoole is a good piece for Capel. He will be relied up primarily for his three-point shooting skills in the early going, a facet of the game that the Panthers currently struggle with at this season as they currently have just two players on their roster shooting above 34 percent from beyond the arc.
The Panthers remain involved with four-star Christian Brown and are one of the top suitors for three-star center Karim Coulibaly. It is expected that they will be active within the transfer market this spring following the completion of the season.