Peach Jam: Prospects who boosted their stock

Over the next week or so, we will be taking a look at a lot of storylines and player updates from last week’s Peach Jam. Many players made a name for themselves, earned new offers, and burst onto the scene over the course of a few games’ time. Rivals’ Travis Graf takes a look at some of the stock risers from last week’s festivities. Stats provided are courtesy of Cerebro Sports.

Anytime Green’s team needed him to deliver, the four-star guard answered the call time and time again. Over the course of eight games, Green averaged 16 points per contest, which included outbursts of 23 and 27 points. Green helped lead MoKan Elite to a 7-1 record in Augusta, and finished the weekend off with the Peach Jam title. Green projects as a very solid and steady college guard, and he told Rivals this week that the main programs involved with him currently are Virginia Tech, Miami, Xavier and Virginia.

There may not have been a player that boosted their stock more over the past week than Lowe, who delivered game after game on the biggest stage against the top prospects nationally at his position. Lowe averaged 17.7 points and 4.7 assists per contest over seven games. He accounted for 26 points and four assists against DJ Wagner, and 19 points and four assists in a matchup with Tre Johnson and David Castillo. Lowe constantly got paint touch after paint touch and showed off nice, consistent touch around the basket. Lowe currently holds offers from Oklahoma State, Wichita State, SMU and Texas Tech among others.

Ducharme averaged 21.6 points per game for BABC while helping them achieve a 5-2 record in Augusta. He had shooting splits of 44/35/81 on high volume, and his jumper looked effortless with beautiful mechanics on each rep. His best game came against Vegas Elite, where he scored 42 points on 15-25 shooting and 6-11 from behind the arc. The four-star wing has offers from Syracuse, Xavier, Penn State, Iowa, Providence, Stanford and others.

In seven Peach Jam games, Norman’s production was extremely consistent, as he averaged 23.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per contest. He operates well from the point of attack and his physicality made life very tough on each defender he faced. His best performance of the weekend was in a win over The Skill Factory, where he accounted for 30 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Analytically, Norman was a top-five performer at the 17U level according to Cerebro Sports. Norman, who should end up with a nice rankings bump in the next update, holds offers from Georgetown, Miami, Texas A&M, Marquette, and Harvard as well as many others.

In Augusta, Betsey made a strong case for being one of the top shooters in the rising junior class. He shot 19 for 42 from the outside, good enough for 45.2-percent. Betsey let ever shot go with the utmost confidence and he really drew some long looks from power five coaches. Betsey currently holds offers from Pittsburgh, Penn State, Iowa, Virginia Tech and Syracuse among others. He’ll surely continue to stack those offers following a very strong showing at Peach Jam.

Speaking of confident shooters, Bethea was on an absolute shooting tear for the pool play portion of Peach Jam, where he shot 50-percent on over six attempts per game. He finished the weekend at 43.2-percent. Bethea not only has the ability to get red hot from the outside, but he showed off some very sound decision making instincts as well. He moves the ball well around the perimeter and plays with a very strong IQ. Bethea holds offers from Temple, Mississippi State and VCU early on in his recruitment.

Sorber was very efficient from the field in Augusta, shooting 63.5-percent from the field. The 6-foot-9 forward also showed a great shooting touch, knocking down 40-percent of his outside shots on 1.7 attempts per game. Sorber’s offensive game is still a work in progress, but he gets better every time you watch him. He knows who he is and plays to his strengths. Sorber holds offers from Richmond, Georgetown, and a few others, and also picked up a Maryland offer after Peach Jam.

