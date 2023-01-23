QUEENS, NY - Sounding more like a successful law firm than the stars of two of the hottest CHSAA teams in New York State, Josh Pascarelli (St. Francis Prep ’23) and Boogie Fland (Archbishop Stepinac ’24) turned in notable performances on Sunday for their respective teams.

Sharp passing and balanced scoring by the Eagles kept them in the hunt. Only down 28 – 24 at the half, St. Peter’s remained dangerously close but unrelenting offense by Pascarelli, and company began to take its toll on the Staten Island high school. The gap widened to 10 points by the end of the third quarter and St. Francis Prep glided to a ten point win

FRESH MEADOWS, NY - Measured and methodical might be the best adjectives to describe the St. Peter’s Eagles. That could easily be an albatross around an opponent’s neck but the non-stop barrage of perimeter shooting by Pascarelli kept the Terriers out front.

MIDDLE VILLAGE, NY - After getting spanked by St. Francis Prep and recently squeaking past unranked St. Raymond in overtime, pundits were beginning to conclude that Stepinac was in a quandary. That without the injured Danny Carbuccia as that combo off-guard to relieve offensive and defensive pressure on Fland, Stepinac had become a one-trick pony whose goose was cooked.

The Crusaders proved that if your pony is Boogie Fland, the trick for Christ the King would be how do they stop him? While Stepinac surged ahead in the opening quarter, the Royals came roaring back behind the scoring of Brandon Williams and led 31 – 27 at the half.

Christ the King had the momentum at the midway point and Dwayne Pierce’s half time national commitment reveal to Iowa State sent the Royals into the third quarter feeling even that much better about themselves. Fland seemed to be about his business and that business was about getting buckets by any means necessary. The score was virtually tried with seconds left on the clock. Solid free throw shooting by Archbishop Stepinac down the stretch proved to be the difference maker.

Fland finished with 31 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.



