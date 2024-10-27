Over/Under Action @ iS8/Nike Quarters

SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – Saturday was the action-packed quarterfinal round of the iS8/Nike Tip-Off Classic. Here are brief recaps of two of the more intriguing games.

In arguably the most thrilling contest of the playoffs, coach Dante Croft and The Standard team outlasted an exceptionally talented and relentless Team Underrated led by coach Andre Edwards of Wyandanch. Led by Jeremiah Webb's 21 points (#2, St. Patrick's), Team Underrated came out strong, jumping to a 24-10 lead in the first quarter. They were quick, hustling, and showed a great deal of heart, putting The Standard on their heels early.

But The Standard didn't get rattled. Upset by mistakes early, they focused on one play at a time. At halftime, they'd closed the gap to 33-27. The score was close, but neither team had found a rhythm yet.

The story of the game was one of quarters. The third quarter was a real test of will as both teams exchanged buckets with defensive stops, neither giving an inch. When the buzzer sounded to end the third, the score was tied.

That's when Nasir Rodriguez (#5, Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.) took matters into his own hands for The Standard. He was unstoppable around the rim and on defense, propelling his team to hairpin advantages with each big play. Rodriguez ended up with 27 points, leading The Standard to the difficult win.

Both teams were seeing exhaustion toward the end, but it would be The Standard that punched their ticket to the final four. "Our guys stayed together even though we went through some adversity, but now we're in the final four, and I'm proud of how they overcame," said Coach Croft post-game.

Both teams put in their best effort, and this determination and hard work made the match unforgettable.