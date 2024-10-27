Over/Under Action @ iS8/Nike Quarters

SOUTH JAMAICA, NY – Saturday was the action-packed quarterfinal round of the iS8/Nike Tip-Off Classic. Here are brief recaps of two of the more intriguing games.
The Standard holds on for a 76-72 win over Underrated
In arguably the most thrilling contest of the playoffs, coach Dante Croft and The Standard team outlasted an exceptionally talented and relentless Team Underrated led by coach Andre Edwards of Wyandanch. Led by Jeremiah Webb's 21 points (#2, St. Patrick's), Team Underrated came out strong, jumping to a 24-10 lead in the first quarter. They were quick, hustling, and showed a great deal of heart, putting The Standard on their heels early.
But The Standard didn't get rattled. Upset by mistakes early, they focused on one play at a time. At halftime, they'd closed the gap to 33-27. The score was close, but neither team had found a rhythm yet.
The story of the game was one of quarters. The third quarter was a real test of will as both teams exchanged buckets with defensive stops, neither giving an inch. When the buzzer sounded to end the third, the score was tied.
That's when Nasir Rodriguez (#5, Northfield Mount Hermon, Mass.) took matters into his own hands for The Standard. He was unstoppable around the rim and on defense, propelling his team to hairpin advantages with each big play. Rodriguez ended up with 27 points, leading The Standard to the difficult win.
Both teams were seeing exhaustion toward the end, but it would be The Standard that punched their ticket to the final four. "Our guys stayed together even though we went through some adversity, but now we're in the final four, and I'm proud of how they overcame," said Coach Croft post-game.
Both teams put in their best effort, and this determination and hard work made the match unforgettable.
Unsung Yutes Overwhelm Underdogs
Height and range proved to be a deadly combination for the Unsung Youths as they coasted 93-76 over The Underdogs in an electrifying showdown at the iS8/Nike Basketball tournament. The gym was buzzing with energy, and you could feel the intensity in the air. Every dribble, every pass, and every shot felt like a battle on the court. This was playoff basketball. Higher stakes in a tournament with the line, “bring your game, not your name.”
For the Unsung Yutes, Coach Ziggy was all smiles after the game, applauding his team for their balanced performance. "We had contributions from every player," he said, beaming with pride. It was clear that teamwork was the secret ingredient to their victory. The Unsung Yutes showcased their skills, but it wasn’t just about the points on the board; it was about the heart they brought to the game.
The Underdogs, led by the fiery Pat Rouse #20, were relentless. They fought hard on defense, making it difficult for the Unsung Youths to find their rhythm. Rouse scored 20 points, fueling his teammates' spirits with every bucket he made. Outstanding performances by Seyd Camara #21, 23 points and Ali Bah #3, 22 points led the balanced attack for the Unsung Yutes. But even as the Youths pulled ahead, The Underdogs responded with bursts of energy, pressing full-court, and making the game a nail-biter at times.
The referees played a crucial role in managing the intensity on the court. They kept the game flowing smoothly, allowing the players to highlight their skills without unnecessary interruptions. Their ability to maintain control was impressive, especially given the fierce competition.
As the final buzzer sounded, the excitement in the gym was palpable. The Unsung Yutes celebrated their victory, while The Underdogs held their heads high, knowing they had fought valiantly. This tournament was more than just a game; it was a testament to the spirit of youth basketball in New York City, where every player, regardless of their background, gets a chance to shine.
The semifinals continue on Sunday with the Killa Dawgs facing Rundown followed by the Standard battling the Unsung Yutes. The Championships starts at about 1:30pm.