HARLEM, NY- Playing as an Independent School that isn't a member of the New York State Federation sometimes means that Our Savior Lutheran can be a bit forgotten about locally once the high school season gets underway, but on Saturday night they looked to prove themselves as among the best in NYC in the Smartball Classic championship game when they took on the two-time defending Smartball champs in South Shore.

After a back and forth opening quarter it was Our Savior Lutheran that took control for good in the second quarter as recent St. John's commit Posh Alexander '20 was dishing out assists to just about everyone, and with Dylan Wusu '20 leading the offensive burst it was Falcons as they rolled to the Smartball title with a 70-49 victory.

Each team had their moments early on, but 6 straight from OSL in the closing minute of the opening quarter allowed them to take a 16-10 lead after one. It was that late charge to close out the first that allowed the Falcons to take momentum against a fully stacked South Shore team and dominate the second quarter as Wusu would have 10 of his 13 in the stanza as he and Jaquan Sanders '22 each lit up the nets from the outside.

Alexander didn't look to score as much as he did facilitate and play lock down defense as the hustle and aggressiveness of Our Savior Lutheran allowed them to open the second quarter on a 16-0 run and they never looked back from there. OSL would take a 38-20 lead into halftime, and while the Falcons had to be confident the fact that South Shore had trailed Mt. Vernon by as many as 20 in their semifinal game before coming back to win at least had to give them hope and confidence that another comeback was possible.

Jaheim Mason '21 was an early third quarter bright spot for the Vikings as he would connect on a drive past a couple defenders to open the half, and then he would drain a corner three ball to get the deficit down to 15, but that's as low as it would go as Our Savior Lutheran just couldn't be stopped.