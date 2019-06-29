Offers to NY power forward flow in
2021 power forward Malcolm Chimezie of Stepinac (NY) has seen a steady uptick in his recruitment as of late. The talented 6-foot-8 forward received offers from UMass, Canisius, St. Peter’s and Ston...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news