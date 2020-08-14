NYCHoops - NYSL & Team Final Red Battle @ Spooky Nook

6”7 Guard Brendan Mykalcio had a monster dunk over two or three defenders and woke the whole gym up. Mykalcio hit back to back three pointers off the dribble and seem to be able to get wherever he wanted. Head Coach of Team Final Red was not happy as his team was down 31-14 so he called another timeout to try and wake his team up. Despite being able to turn the Lightning over and get some points before the half they still were down 33-20.

NYLS began this matchup with a 7-0 run highlighted by some nice assists by “21 PG Sam Pohlman “22 Peter Carey , who stands at 6”10, had back to back hoops in the paint and followed it up with a big block. Team Final Red couldn’t get out of their own with turnovers and poor shot selection. They began to find their footing when they were able to get into transition but still found themselves down 22-14 with 6 minutes left in the half. I then witnessed a player completely take over the game and gymnasium.

SPOOKY NOOK, PA - Game Two for NY Lightning Select (NYLS) at the Hoop Group Jamfest featured a matchup against Team Final Red from Pennsylvania. Final Red had come off a bit of beatdown from Team Thrill the game before and were looking to get a win. Head Coach Jesse Shapiro of NYLS wasn’t pleased with some of the execution from his team down the stretch especially the bench so he wanted to get started early in this game and they definitely did.

I hate to use the expressions but this was a tale of two halves and a game all about runs. While being dominated in the first half by Mykalcio and the Lightning Team Final Red was not going to get blown out or give in easily. Team Final Red came out on fire picking up the ball pressure and knocking down three after three. “21 PG Davon Lee was special in the second half controlling the pace and knock down jumpers. The lefty guard hit a huge three to stamp an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 33-28. While the Lightning struggled to get anyone going besides Mykalcio

Final Red kept turning up the pressure. Despite the Lightning being up big early after trading buckets for a 5 minute stretch both teams found themselves tied up at 46-46 with 7 minutes remaining. Team Final Red began a 6-0 run with buckets from “22 6”9 forward Javon Adams and NYLS needed an answer. Coach Shapiro called a timeout in order to settle his team down and get them respond. Whenever the Lightning needed someone

Mykalcio stepped up and he did once again with a personal 5-0 run. The score now 52-51 Team Final Red called a timeout to make his final adjustments for the game. When it seemed NYLS had fought back Team Final Red hit back to back to back 3 pointers to separate themselves and finish off the Lightning.

While the final score may tell a story, this was hard fought game of incredible runs. Team Final Reds Lee finished with a team high 15 points as Adams chipped in 13 as well. His team may have lost but the MVP of this game was easily Mykalcio. The guard was spectacular and kept his team in the game up until the final minutes. He finished with 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Brendan has several schools interested in him such as Siena, UPenn, Cornell, Dartmouth and Airforce Academy. Mykalcio finished his career at Don Bosco and will be headed to Loomis Chaffee a prep school in Connecticut. I expect a ton of more schools to get involved and think he will be a grest addition to anyone’s program.



