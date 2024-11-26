NYHoops.com Top Ten Seniors (2025)

The preseason is over and we have identified the top seniors who play in New York State. Here are the Top Ten class of 2025 seniors. This list will be updated mid-season and again after the regular season

Advertisement

Long range bomber who's now showing his ability to attack the rim and finish. Recent Syracuse commit retains his spot going into the season with LuHi. He has the potential to have a breakout season.

Bulldog around the basket with the ability to go get a basket when needed. The Penn State bound guard has expanded and improved every season as he quietly is a stat stuffer

High I.Q. point guard that's coming into his own this season. Carbuccia seems committed on highlighting his ability to set the table for teammate. That being said, the shift guard has a healthy repertoire of scoring options in his back pocket

James is a solid combo guard who isn't afraid to take the lead and run the show. Able to score at the rim, mid-range and from the perimeter, the Marquette bound guard should fit nicely into their style.

Rugged and unafraid, the Georgia Tech bound small forward is hell bent on taking his high school to the promise land. Expect him to go all out this season

Rawlins has continued to make his presence felt as he gets set to wreak havoc with his explosive inside and mid-range game. Going into the season the wing has earned his seat at the tablet as he headlines one of the top teams in the state

Armed with probably the best handle in the state, Turnage is lightning quick with the ability to jack up and hit a Steph Curry-esque three-pointers. He also can get to the rim with ease which collapses defenses, giving him the option to pass or draw a foul. The bigger and stronger Turnage gets, the more deadly he'll be.

Strong and confident with the required short term memory that a scorer needs would be one was to describe this shooting guard. While he's more comfortable attacking the rim Ramirez also has a solid perimeter game and goes aggressively to the hope

Alston is smooth like butter as he glides across the floor. With a good handle and an assortment of shots, the senior PG can get to any spot he chooses. When he stays focused, Alston can run things.