NYGHoops.com Top Ten Girl Teams (Week 3)
We are finally underway in the high school basketball season meaning it's our first chance to update the NYCHoops.net Girls Top Ten Team Rankings. There were several teams who went out and impressed on big stages early in the year, while more will have a chance to do just that in the week ahead here.
There are a few big games to go over, and a few important matchups to watch for to preview so without any more delay here is the updated Top Ten profiling the best of the best in terms of girls teams in New York State.
1) South Shore (2-0)- The choice for number one remains the Lady Vikings for now as they have gotten out to a 2-0 start with an easy PSAL win over Summit Academy 69-33 as Ohio State commit Meg Huerter '20, playing in her first game as a South Shore member, scored 19 points in the win. Their second game was a forfeit win over Paul Robeson. This week will see three PSAL league games as the Lady Vikings will host Grand Street Campus on Monday, host Francis Lewis on Wednesday, before going on the road on Friday to face off with Murry Bergtraum.
2) Long Island Lutheran (3-0)- Opening the season with a convincing win over Curtis, the Crusaders would hit the road to play a pair of games at the Art Turner Classic in Virginia this past weekend. It opened with a date on Saturday against Archbishop Wood of Pennsylvania, the #18 ranked team in the country by USA Today. LuHi though wouldn't be denied as Paris Clark '22 had 11 points and 8 rebounds in a 36-33 win. The Crusaders then came back from an early deficit to defeat Elizabeth Seton (MD) 49-40 with Simona Visockaite '21 going for 15 points and 11 rebounds. Next up will be the She Got Game Classic this coming weekend in Washington D.C. with games on Saturday and Sunday against St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) and McDonogh (MD) on the docket.
3) St. Francis Prep (1-0)- Game one meant the beginning of league play for the Terriers who are looked at early in this season as the team to beat in the CHSAA this year. They backed up those thoughts with a dominating 78-38 win over a solid St. John's Prep team as Kateri Poole '20 controlled the perimeter, while JeAnna Cunnigham '20 added a double-double inside to control the paint and help lead St. Francis Prep to the win. A couple more league games will continue the Terriers early season schedule as on Wednesday they will host Msgr. McClancy before a big Saturday afternoon showdown with Christ the King on the road will close out the week.
4) Bishop Kearney (1-0)- Coming out of the gate with a tough game this past Friday night against a strong Cardinal O'Hara team of Buffalo meant that it would be a tough night at the office for Saniaa Wilson '21 and her Kings, but after a rough start that saw O'Hara hang around for three quarter, Bishop Kearney finally took care of business down the stretch as Wilson had 15 points to lead the way in a 52-41 victory for the Kings. A trip down to Washington D.C. awaits Kearney next as they will play in the She Got Game Classic, taking on T.C. Williams of Virginia on Friday before getting St. Vincent Pallotti of Maryland on Saturday.
5) Ursuline School (3-0)- While the Koalas feature one of the best players in the country in Sonia Citron '21, if Ursuline showed anything in their 3-0 start to the year it's that they are a lot more than just a one player team. Citron did have 18 points and 10 rebounds in the season opening win over Arlington, but a 51-38 victory at Our Lady of Lourdes on Saturday saw Alexa Mustafaj '21 lead the way with 27 points, and then it was Megan Casey '22 on Sunday with 13 points in a 55-48 win over FDR-Hyde Park. Ursuline will look to keep up the perfect start but it will have to wait a bit with no games until the 21st when they Koalas partake in the Slam Dunk Tournament.
6) Shenendehowa (3-0)- Starting the season off on Friday with a blowout league win over Troy, it was a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday against two of Section 3's best in Cicero-North Syracuse and Jamesville-DeWitt that showed just how good the Plainsmen are this season. Meg Huerter '21 had 23 points in an 80-46 victory over Cicero, and then it was 28 points for the junior star in a 74-45 win over J-D. After a dream start to the season, Shen will look to keep things going this week when they play their only game of the week on Friday when the Plainsmen host Albany.
7) Xaverian (1-0)- It's been quite a while now since the Clippers opened their season with a dominant home victory over Grand Street Campus the day after Thanksgiving. Julia Fabozzi '20 led the way for Xaverian, though everyone on the Clippers team is going to have to step up a little more as an ACL injury will sideline Hofstra commit Selma Markisic '20 for the rest of her senior season. Getting back to action on Tuesday will see Xaverian playing host to their Brooklyn rivals from Nazareth for an afternoon clash, before a weekend trip to the She Got Game Classic in Washington D.C where they will draw Georgetown Visitation (DC) on Saturday, before getting Penn Hills (PA) on Sunday.
8) Albertus Magnus (0-0)- The only team in the Top Ten who has not hit the floor yet to get their season underway, it will a Tuesday home date with perennial power Ossining that will get Paulina Paris '22, Sierra Linnin '22, and the rest of the Lady Falcons season underway. A win there could set in motion even bigger things ahead as Albertus Magnus will also be heading down to Washington D.C. this weekend for the She Got Game Classic as they will square off on Saturday with Oxon Hill (MD) before finishing out their tournaments on Sunday by taking on Maret (DC).
9) Christ the King (0-1)- Playing without their star forward in Notre Dame bound Natalija Marshall '20 meant a rough go of things in their opener for Christ the King as they went down on Saturday afternoon to play in the Art Turner Classic to start their season. Saniya Glenn '22 had 11 points to pace the Royals but they would ultimately fall 69-19 to Elizabeth Seton of Maryland. It was far from the start that the defending Class AA CHSAA and NYS Federation Tournament of Champions winners were hoping for as they will look to get back to the winning ways on Tuesday when the Royals travel to Msgr. Scanlan. After that will be home dates on Thursday and Saturday with Nazareth up first before a huge league showdown with St. Francis Prep in a huge prove it type game.
10) Averill Park (4-0)- What a start to the year for the Warriors as they are our lone newcomers into the Top Ten this week. Looking early on this season to be among the best in New York State in Class A, Averill Park played both Jamesville-DeWitt and Cicero-North Syracuse this past weekend at Shenendehowa in a couple of Section 2 vs. Section 3 contests. It was all Warriors though as they dominated J-D from start to finish as Kelsey Wood '20 would score 26 points in a 68-40 victory, and then with Anna Jankovic '21 leading the way it was Averill Park taking a 54-42 win over Cicero. Coming up this week will see the Warriors host Schenectady on Wednesday before another home game with Columbia on Friday ends the week for A-P.