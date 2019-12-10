We are finally underway in the high school basketball season meaning it's our first chance to update the NYCHoops.net Girls Top Ten Team Rankings. There were several teams who went out and impressed on big stages early in the year, while more will have a chance to do just that in the week ahead here. There are a few big games to go over, and a few important matchups to watch for to preview so without any more delay here is the updated Top Ten profiling the best of the best in terms of girls teams in New York State.

Meg Huerter

1) South Shore (2-0)- The choice for number one remains the Lady Vikings for now as they have gotten out to a 2-0 start with an easy PSAL win over Summit Academy 69-33 as Ohio State commit Meg Huerter '20, playing in her first game as a South Shore member, scored 19 points in the win. Their second game was a forfeit win over Paul Robeson. This week will see three PSAL league games as the Lady Vikings will host Grand Street Campus on Monday, host Francis Lewis on Wednesday, before going on the road on Friday to face off with Murry Bergtraum. 2) Long Island Lutheran (3-0)- Opening the season with a convincing win over Curtis, the Crusaders would hit the road to play a pair of games at the Art Turner Classic in Virginia this past weekend. It opened with a date on Saturday against Archbishop Wood of Pennsylvania, the #18 ranked team in the country by USA Today. LuHi though wouldn't be denied as Paris Clark '22 had 11 points and 8 rebounds in a 36-33 win. The Crusaders then came back from an early deficit to defeat Elizabeth Seton (MD) 49-40 with Simona Visockaite '21 going for 15 points and 11 rebounds. Next up will be the She Got Game Classic this coming weekend in Washington D.C. with games on Saturday and Sunday against St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) and McDonogh (MD) on the docket.

3) St. Francis Prep (1-0)- Game one meant the beginning of league play for the Terriers who are looked at early in this season as the team to beat in the CHSAA this year. They backed up those thoughts with a dominating 78-38 win over a solid St. John's Prep team as Kateri Poole '20 controlled the perimeter, while JeAnna Cunnigham '20 added a double-double inside to control the paint and help lead St. Francis Prep to the win. A couple more league games will continue the Terriers early season schedule as on Wednesday they will host Msgr. McClancy before a big Saturday afternoon showdown with Christ the King on the road will close out the week.

Saniaa Wilson

4) Bishop Kearney (1-0)- Coming out of the gate with a tough game this past Friday night against a strong Cardinal O'Hara team of Buffalo meant that it would be a tough night at the office for Saniaa Wilson '21 and her Kings, but after a rough start that saw O'Hara hang around for three quarter, Bishop Kearney finally took care of business down the stretch as Wilson had 15 points to lead the way in a 52-41 victory for the Kings. A trip down to Washington D.C. awaits Kearney next as they will play in the She Got Game Classic, taking on T.C. Williams of Virginia on Friday before getting St. Vincent Pallotti of Maryland on Saturday. 5) Ursuline School (3-0)- While the Koalas feature one of the best players in the country in Sonia Citron '21, if Ursuline showed anything in their 3-0 start to the year it's that they are a lot more than just a one player team. Citron did have 18 points and 10 rebounds in the season opening win over Arlington, but a 51-38 victory at Our Lady of Lourdes on Saturday saw Alexa Mustafaj '21 lead the way with 27 points, and then it was Megan Casey '22 on Sunday with 13 points in a 55-48 win over FDR-Hyde Park. Ursuline will look to keep up the perfect start but it will have to wait a bit with no games until the 21st when they Koalas partake in the Slam Dunk Tournament.

6) Shenendehowa (3-0)- Starting the season off on Friday with a blowout league win over Troy, it was a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday against two of Section 3's best in Cicero-North Syracuse and Jamesville-DeWitt that showed just how good the Plainsmen are this season. Meg Huerter '21 had 23 points in an 80-46 victory over Cicero, and then it was 28 points for the junior star in a 74-45 win over J-D. After a dream start to the season, Shen will look to keep things going this week when they play their only game of the week on Friday when the Plainsmen host Albany. 7) Xaverian (1-0)- It's been quite a while now since the Clippers opened their season with a dominant home victory over Grand Street Campus the day after Thanksgiving. Julia Fabozzi '20 led the way for Xaverian, though everyone on the Clippers team is going to have to step up a little more as an ACL injury will sideline Hofstra commit Selma Markisic '20 for the rest of her senior season. Getting back to action on Tuesday will see Xaverian playing host to their Brooklyn rivals from Nazareth for an afternoon clash, before a weekend trip to the She Got Game Classic in Washington D.C where they will draw Georgetown Visitation (DC) on Saturday, before getting Penn Hills (PA) on Sunday.