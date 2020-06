There is little change at the top of the rankings for the class of 2022 where the top player in high school basketball, Michigan wing Emoni Bates, retains the top spot.

Only two New York State players made the updated Rival150 cut for the Class of 2020 with Roddy Gayle and J.J. Starling breaking the ice.. The rankings for Rivals150 players in the 2022 class in New York City is even more unsettling.