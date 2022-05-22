NYers Gauge Pro Stock At NBA Draft Combine

During his heyday alongside dazzling 6-foot-1 point guard RJ Davis (now at North Carolina) at Stepinac HS, AJ Griffin levitated above the rim, soared above defenders, and crushed extravagant dunks only a special core of athletes can even simulate at the high school level. As a bigger built 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing with power and a refined skill set, Griffin was instrumental in helping catapult Stepinac to a 2018 NYS Federation championship. High major Division I coaches soon began arriving at Stepinac in droves and attending open gyms, practices, in-house runs, and games. While recruiting the Davis as well, the sea of coaches were all jockeying for a shot at the hotly coveted Griffin. He wound up at Duke, where Griffin recently culminated his freshman season with an All-ACC freshman nod and an Honorable Mention All-ACC. Griffin averaged 10 points and proved he could hit the deep jumper with consistency--with a 6-for-10 from 3-point range, 20-point performance during a win over Syracuse back in February indicative of this.

Griffin's draft stock grew, grew, and grew during the stretch run of Duke's season. He widened eyes with a 21-point performance during a resounding win over Miami in the ACC championship. During Duke's Elite 8 win over Arkansas, Griffin put his entire arsenal on display with an 18-point performance. Griffin and Duke's NCAA tournament ride, along with the career of iconic Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski (who has since retired) would come to a devastating, screeching halt in the 2022 Final Four. The Blue Devils lost to a heated, hated, and traditional blood rival in North Carolina, 81-77, on April 2. It was coach K's final game and Griffin’s final game as a collegiate athlete, depending how he fares at the culmination of the ongoing Combine in Chicago. The intriguing local subplot of the Duke/UNC Final Four was the matchup between former Stepinac teammates Griffin and Davis. In several pre-game interviews with various media outlets, both the former teammates likened their friendship to a brotherhood. Griffin, who is the son of former NBA forward Adrian Griffin, has met with the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Combine. The Kings have the fourth overall pick in the draft. Some pre-draft services have Griffin being selected as early as no.5, others have him further down the line and cite a recent history of injuries as a concern. Draft gurus and analysts emphasize his ability to shoot off high screens, create his own shot, and the IQ of the NBA game gained from his father as aspects working in the Stepinac alum's favor.

