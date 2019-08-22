NYer is the Starling of his class
In terms of Class of 2022 talent in New York State right now there are few if any who can match the abilities of 6'3" guard J.J. Starling (Baldwinsville '22). He was a 22 point per game scorer in S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news