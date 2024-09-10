6’0” PG Jalen Grant (Roselle Catholic, NJ ’26) The PSA Cardinal has had a great offseason, he’s poised to have a massive junior campaign plus he has a new offer. We learned Grant can now add Pepperdine to his growing list of suitors. He should be one of the top players in New Jersey this season and looks like a reliable future D1 point guard. His experience, production with the Cardinals, confidence in running the show, and consistency give us confidence he could help a team immediately at the next level.

The school year is officially underway as players get into school and their new classrooms. This time always brings some surprises as prospects start to report. We have a few transfers in the roundup, new offers, and a big commitment.

6’5” G Dan Hoey (Scarsdale HS, NY ’25) Hoey quickly becomes a hot commodity after a nice summer and looks like an intriguing piece for Scarsdale. He’s an aggressive finisher around the basket, knocks down catch and shoot threes plus does a good job of creating separation from his defender. We learned the big guard added new offers to New Paltz, Oswego, Geneseo, and St. John’s Fisher. The D3s are swarming and if he keeps developing at this rate the D2s could be next.

Transfers

6’4” G Nevion Legree (Monsignor Scanlan HS, NY ’25) We had Legree as one of our potential breakout players in the CHSAA coming into this upcoming season. He averaged just under 5 but had some big moments and we expected him to take on a bigger role. Legree decided to make a move and will now attend Southshore for his senior year. The Vikings coaching staff may be able to unlock Legree’s potential because we have seen signs of a serious prospect during some evaluations.

6’8” F Kaiden Francis (Nazareth Regional HS, NY ’26) Southshore got even more good news when they also heard that Francis would be coming back. He left Nazareth after being a key member of their front court and had the potential to be an All-CHSAA selection. Francis will head to the PSAL and instantly becomes one of the premier bigs in the league and should be one of the primary scorers for the Vikings. His shot blocking, high motor, athleticism, scoring ability around the rim, and speed in transition should attract plenty of D1 suitors.

6’2” PG Shameek Casillas (Our Savior Lutheran, NY ‘26) The movement for jelly fam of course has a reaction and we learned Casillas is on the move. He will head to PDI Prep in Ohio where Book Richardson will be taking over as Head Coach. Casillas holds offers to Northern Illinois plus Robert Morris and shows a ton of promise. His skill set is growing quickly, he’s got nice size, he’s effective, knows the game, and seems hungry for opportunities. We love the combination of him and Coach Richardson moving forward.

Commitment

6’8” W Vincent Chaudhri (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA ’25) The Riverside Hawks wing has collected 17 offers so far in the recruitment process but we found out it’s all over. Chaudhri has decided to turn down programs like Iowa, Georgia Tech, St. John’s, Oklahoma State, and TCU. He announced on his social media that he would be headed to George Washington after he graduates from NMH. GW gets their first recruit of the 2025 class and it’s a big one as Chaudhri checks in at No. 127 in our Rivals rankings. While the Revolutionaries will continue to big game hunt they already have a major piece of the puzzle they can build around.