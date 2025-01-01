NYCHoops.net Weekly Roundup! (1/1)

This was an incredible week for New York basketball. We had a blast this weekend covering the Jordan Holiday Classic and were really proud of the local teams. In this roundup we have a bit of a Jersey feel but everyone has NY connections.
New Offers
6’2” PG Deron Rippey Jr. (Blair Academy, NJ ‘26) The NYC native took over Baruch College at the Made Hoops event this past weekend. He put on a show in both games scoring 55 points total on only 28 field goal attempts. His game is taking off and he had one of the nastiest posters we’ve ever seen. We learned earlier in the week Alabama offered him and just hours ago UNC did as well. This 5-star guard is sought after by almost every high major in the country and should have his pick of the litter.
6’7” W Andrew Kretkowski (Rutgers Prep, NJ ‘27) We have become huge fans of this sophomore’s skillset and potential. His ideal size, playmaking, and ability to score from all three levels brings so much versatility to the court. His IQ is terrific, he’s unselfish, very coachable and works hard on his game. The PSA Cardinal wing added a new offer to Old Dominion a few days ago. Kretowski’s recruitment should continue to trend up especially the way Rutgers Prep is playing.
6’3” PG Jaen Chatman (Blair Academy, NJ ‘26) The PSA Cardinal guard may not have had the weekend his teammate had but Chatman is turning himself into quite a prospect. He’s a future high major point guard, you can trust him with your offense and honestly your program. Chatman makes others around him better, he makes the extra pass, consistently makes the right play and is one of the most physical guards we’ve ever evaluated. We love his upside at the next level. He’s going to continue to ascend, his game has room for growth and he’s a safe bet. Fordham offered him just a few hours ago and more schools should be on the way.
Stock Risers
6’4” SG NaJay Bess (St. Raymond, NY ‘26) Bess has been a huge difference maker for the Ravens this season. He’s breaking out, scoring in bunches, making plays, and putting up big numbers. His performance was crucial for St. Rays in their big win over Imohtep Charter (PA) in the Jordan Holiday Classic. We believe he has a serious D1 future, and he looks like the next superstar for the Ravens.
6’6” W Talib Martin (St. Peters, NY ‘27) Martin made a name for himself last season with Peters. He is looking to make a huge jump for his sophomore campaign. He has looked tremendous so far in the early part of their schedule and it looks like he’s the primary option for the Eagles. The athletic wing currently leads the CHSAA in scoring at almost 19 points a game and has also been dominating the glass. We see him making a hard push for one of those All CHSAA selections and if he can keep up the success he could be in the mix for MVP if St Peters can make a run.