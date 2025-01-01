NYCHoops.net Weekly Roundup! (1/1)

This was an incredible week for New York basketball. We had a blast this weekend covering the Jordan Holiday Classic and were really proud of the local teams. In this roundup we have a bit of a Jersey feel but everyone has NY connections.

New Offers

6’2” PG Deron Rippey Jr. (Blair Academy, NJ ‘26) The NYC native took over Baruch College at the Made Hoops event this past weekend. He put on a show in both games scoring 55 points total on only 28 field goal attempts. His game is taking off and he had one of the nastiest posters we’ve ever seen. We learned earlier in the week Alabama offered him and just hours ago UNC did as well. This 5-star guard is sought after by almost every high major in the country and should have his pick of the litter.

6’7” W Andrew Kretkowski (Rutgers Prep, NJ ‘27) We have become huge fans of this sophomore’s skillset and potential. His ideal size, playmaking, and ability to score from all three levels brings so much versatility to the court. His IQ is terrific, he’s unselfish, very coachable and works hard on his game. The PSA Cardinal wing added a new offer to Old Dominion a few days ago. Kretowski’s recruitment should continue to trend up especially the way Rutgers Prep is playing.