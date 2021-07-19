NYCHoops.net Weekly Round Up (7/19)
In this week's roundup we catch up with some future stars for the Christ the King Royals, a few major shot makers and an All-American. The offers and interest continue to pile in for New York prosp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news