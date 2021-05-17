NYCHoops.net Weekly Round-Up (5/17)
Another extremely active week for College programs in the recruiting world and transfer portal. This article will feature some local prospects earning their first offer with some others adding to t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news